As the Shrine philanthropy centers around the well-being of children, and with the name of safety in mind, the Birak Shriners will not be holding their annual Birak Shrine Circus in 2021 due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

“Our Shrine Circus is mainly sponsored by small businesses in the area, we would like to thank each and every one of you for your years of support,” Jon Anderson, Birak president, said. “It is our hope that your business is able to rebound during these trying times. We are planning to have a circus in 2022.”

