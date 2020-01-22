New officers
The Birak Shriners held their annual Christmas party where they installed new officers Officers installed were Jon Anderson, Ron Wilcox, Jim Arvidson, Gene Kelm, Arlyn Hustad, Russ Duncan, Jeff Schafer, Jon Tamke, Josh Stock and Ken Friese, with 2020 Zuhrah Potentate Verl Raap. Missing was Danny Evans.

The Birak Area Shrine Club annual Christmas Party and Officer Installation Night was held Saturday, at Beach Bums on the west shore of Otter Tail Lake. 

Being the northern most Club of the Zuhrah Shrine Temple of Minneapolis, they were honored to have so many members who live in the metro area attend the special night. They included: Potentate Verl Raap and Lady Jeanna, Chief Rabban Jon Pavola and Lady Jean, High Priest & Prophet Scott Hughes and Lady Suzanne, Outer Guard Steve Scheffert, Bill Vice and Lady Barb, Captain of the Guard Clif Bailey and Lady Heather, Chief of Staff Mike Leier and 2016 Past Potentate Ross Hjermstad and Lady Deb.

Birak officers are President Jon Anderson, Vice President Gene Kelm, Secretary Jon Tamke, Treasurer Russ Duncan, 1-year directors Danny Evans, Jeff Schafer and Past President Ron Wilcox; 2-year directors, Jim Arvidson and Arlyn Hustad and 3-year directors, Josh Stock and Ken Friese.

Three new members were sworn into the Club and Zuhrah Shrine. They included John Good, Zachary Good and Scott Rachels. Several potential members were guests for the evening.

