Gov. Tim Walz has announced the activation of a USDA emergency response team to support the state’s disease control and containment efforts of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (H5N1) or bird flu, which poses a low risk to humans but is currently confirmed in three poultry flocks in Minnesota.
H5N1 has been confirmed in poultry flocks in Meeker, Mower and Stearns counties. So far the USDA says there have been no reported cases in Otter Tail County, or any other areas in the state.
The USDA emergency team dispatched by the Walz will support the state’s Agricultural Incident Management Team, a highly specialized team of experts from the Minnesota Board of Animal Health and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, that are based in nearby Kandiyohi County.
The governor’s office stated in a release that the team will work alongside animal health officials and producers to respond to the incident, including quarantining the infected flocks, supporting infected-site response activities, engaging in disease surveillance, and coordinating state and federal logistics and finances. The USDA team was scheduled to arrive on Mar. 30, and would prospectively be deployed for at least three weeks in the affected counties.
“Armed with years of preparation for this incident, our state’s Agricultural Incident Management Team is working quickly and decisively to respond to the cases of H5N1 in Minnesota,” said Walz. “Within hours of the first confirmed cases, our Board of Animal Health requested emergency support from the USDA. These federal partners will bring targeted expertise to contain this virus and ensure that our state’s poultry industry remains the strongest in the nation.”
In 2015, a similar virus called H5N2 avian flu affected a flock of 21,000 turkeys in Otter Tail County. Producers are currently taking precautions in the county to prevent the spread of H5N1 from traveling into Otter Tail County.
According to the USDA, Minnesota is ranked first in turkey production in the nation. The state is host to more than 660 turkey farms that raise about 40 million birds annually, more than any other state.
Turkey production generates $774 million in cash receipts annually, and in 2020, Minnesota exported about 15% of its production, worth approximately $114 million.
The USDA emphasized in the release that poultry is currently safe to eat, and proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees f{span}ahrenheit{/span} is always advised.
The Centers for Disease Control also recently announced this strain of avian influenza is a low risk to the public. No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected.