The Otter Tail County Historical Society Coffee Klatch series continues on Friday, March 6, 10 a.m. with birding enthusiast Steve Millard.
Millard knows a lot about birds. He has always liked birds, but his interest took off in the early 1970s when his brothers gave him a field guide as a Christmas present. Over the years, Millard records each new variety he sees. They are noted in one of several lists he uses to record where and when he spots them. Millard’s proficiency has made him a member of the Roberts Club, an exclusive group of birders who have recorded at least 85% of Minnesota’s known bird species.
For Friday’s coffee klatch Millard will provide an overview of the birds in Otter Tail County and the unique habitat that supports them. He will also give tips on back yard bird feeding.
This program is held in conjunction with the new OTCHS exhibit: Fergus Falls Fish & Game Club: 100 Years of Conservation. Coffee klatches are free and open to the public. For more information contact OTCHS at 218-736-6038.
