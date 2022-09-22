While 2021 proved to be a dry year in West Central Minnesota, pheasant numbers seemed to benefit from increased winter precipitation through the 2022 winter season, which in turn aided in grassland health the subsequent spring and a proved to be a boon for nesting birds.
While old hay rakes, retired tractors and healthy deer populations are common sights throughout Otter Tail County, residents traveling area gravel roads are likely to come across a bird that has become emblematic of bountiful seasons to come and has even earned the title of state bird in neighboring South Dakota.
The ring-necked pheasant was first successfully imported from China to the United States in 1881 and was subsequently released in Minnesota in 1916. This grassland-dependent species can survive a relatively wide range of temperature conditions and typically feeds on a variety of insects, weed seeds and the waste grains that come with fall harvests.
Their colors are a mesmerizing pattern of imbricated coppers, blues, purples and paired with a notorious predilection for outrunning predators and an adrenaline-inducing explosive flush, the species has become unbelievably popular among upland hunters and birders alike.
Recent population studies conducted by state agencies has shown an 18% uptick in pheasant numbers throughout the state from 2021 and with the season opener set for Oct. 15, bird numbers are predicted to be healthy and strong.
Jacob Nelson is a farm bill wildlife biologist for Pheasants Forever in West Otter Tail County and describes some of the factors contributing to strengthening numbers of the birds: “2021 was definitely a dry year, but we had a lot of winter moisture in 2022 which helped to revitalize grassland habitats and produced more flowers, resulting in a trickle-down effect that helped local pheasant populations.”
Nelson mentions that although roadside population surveys are traditionally conducted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, he was able to participate in this year’s counting efforts in Otter Tail County: “Routes are typically 25 miles long and consist of rural gravel roads – speed is kept to around 15 to 20 miles per hour and the drives are done on morning with good weather and dew on the ground.”
These population surveys are usually carried out in August and researchers observing the birds attempt to estimate their maturity level. These recorded local populations are then extrapolated out to provide wildlife governing bodies comprehensive assessments on larger pheasant populations.
More information about local efforts to improve and protect grassland and associated wetland habitats can be found at the following: pheasantsforever.org.
