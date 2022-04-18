After an over two year hiatus from public events, The Prairie Wetlands Center in Fergus Falls hosted their first public event on Apr. 15.
The occasion was the opening of a new art exhibit displaying beautifully painted watercolor birds, native to the area, which can actually be spotted in the wetlands themselves.
Though the opening of the show, “Native Birds in Watercolor,” took place on Apr. 15, the exhibit itself will be on display through the end of May.
The artist, Marion Otnes, is a birdwatcher, nature lover and animal enthusiast in addition to being a very talented artist. She began painting and drawing from an early age and is totally self taught, displaying visible, raw talent.
“I started when I was a kid, as far back as I can remember,” she explained.
Otnes began her work professionally in 1984, has had shows and exhibits across the U.S. and has enjoyed a successful career.
Her favorite medium is watercolors, “They’re like magic,” she explained. “I let the paint tell me where to go and what to do, and I just see things once they start emerging.”
Otnes' art goes hand in hand with her work with animals. She ran a wildlife rehabilitation center with her husband, Gary, in Fergus Falls for many years. They took care of all kinds of animals — everything from humming birds to eagles to black bears.
“It was a fantastic journey, I’ll tell you that,” she laughed. “I loved it. Especially my little bears,” she said, recalling taking care of two baby black bears for a time. “I always said I wanted twins, but I didn’t know they would be so hairy!”
The couple also spent much of their time up in Canada near Churchill, visiting three to four times a year. They would band birds along the Hudson Bay and would also help tag polar bears.
Throughout all of this time, Otnes would do her artwork. Both of her professions worked in tandem, “I understand animals more than I do people,” she joked.
Otnes’ paintings are rich with texture and feature a soft, earthy palette. Her knowledge and first hand experience with the wild animals she paints is very visible in her work, which is filled with life, movement and personality.
“I never paint anything I haven’t held in my hand or touched,” Otnes explained.
“Her watercolors are distinct in their soft reality. The mood is created with color and the vitality of the lifelike subject,” stated visitor services manager Joanne Ryan in a press release about the show.
In a way, Otnes’ paintings represent all of the amazing adventures with wildlife she has lived through. “All of the paintings come from the heart and they all have special, treasured meanings for me,” she said.
Otnes said that it has been a very special experience having the show at the Prairie Wetlands Center, a place where she personally enjoys spending her time. “It’s a wonderful, wonderful area,” she shared. “It’s a great spot. I’m glad that it’s there for the people to just enjoy. Because you can go out there and walk the trails anytime you want, even if the center isn’t open … It's wonderful.”
"Native Birds in Watercolor" is free and open to the public and is on display inside the Visitor Center at the Prairie Wetlands Center. The paintings are also available for purchase.