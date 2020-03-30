In an interactive video conference carried out Monday at the Otter Tail County Courthouse, Judge Barbara Hanson sentenced Bobbie Christine Bishop to 10 years of prison in Shakopee for the murder of 6-year-old Justis Burland.
According to court records, Burland bore many physical injuries when his condition was brought to the attention of the Fergus Falls Police Department by staff at Lake Region Healthcare on April 9, 2018. Bishop and Wynhoff had brought Burland to Lake Region emergency room that morning after finding him unresponsive in his room.
Justis and his brother, Xavier, had been living with Bishop and Wynhoff in their home on Friberg Avenue after being moved there by their grandmother, who was a friend of Bishop’s.
Bishop had been scheduled to go before a jury Jan. 28 when the defendant decided Jan. 23 to enter a guilty plea to second-degree murder.
The 42-year-old Fergus Falls woman was originally faced with five felony counts and one gross-misdemeanor count.
The sentencing had been scheduled for April 30 but some cases have been rescheduled by an order from the Minnesota Supreme Court.
“The order allows for the court to do the sentencing hearings, plea hearings and omnibus hearings only if the defendant is in custody,” Otter Tail County attorney Michelle Eldien said.
The Supreme Court’s order is based on concerns for the general health of those held in custody in the state of Minnesota due to the present threat of the COVID-19 virus. Gov. Tim Walz placed Minnesota residents under a Stay-at-home rule last Saturday.
Facing the same charges was her then-boyfriend Walter Henry Wynhoff.
Wynhoff pleaded guilty in May 2019 to second-degree manslaughter and was sentenced to four years in prison.
Bishop will also receive five years of supervised probation. She was credited with 689 days served. Bishop was ordered to pay $7,866.79 to the Minnesota Crime Victims Reparations Board.
“I think the state is really relieved. It has been a long wait, almost two years to the date,” Eldien said. “I am very happy with the judge’s sentence as well. It will never be a sentence that some will find to be enough but she is getting what she deserves.”
