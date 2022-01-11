The Fergus Falls Area Chamber of Commerce is an organization where business owners get to find community, build connections and grow together.
The Chamber of Commerce is a professional business membership organization that serves as a resource for businesses — helping create partnerships and nurture a thriving, healthy business climate. It’s the largest professional business membership organization in Otter Tail County and its members employ more than 7,000 people throughout the area.
Every other month, the Chamber of Commerce holds an event called the “Chamber Cafe.” The event is a casual, laid-back meeting where businesses get to take a behind the scenes look at what’s happening in and around the community all while getting to know other business owners.
This year, the Chamber of Commerce is kicking off the first “Chamber Cafe” with a virtual meeting on Jan. 13 from 7:30-9 a.m.
“We are hosting a Virtual Chamber Café to give people an opportunity to connect and find out what’s going on in the community,” said Lisa Workman, president at the Chamber of Commerce.
Workman explained that hosting the meeting virtually allows for more people to participate from longer distances, lessens the chance of COVID-19 spread and avoids any weather delays.
During the first meeting of 2022, business owners from 10-15 various businesses throughout the community will give a three minute update on their business and their experiences.
“Chamber Café is morning networking, relationship building and information in “Twitter-sized” amounts of information – just three minutes per speaker,” Workman explained.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone