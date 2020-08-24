A 52-year-old Elysian man died Saturday on the east side of Otter Tail Lake in a boating accident.
According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Neil Baker was pronounced dead at the scene. At approximately 3:23 p.m. deputies responded to a call about a serious boat crash. Initial reports indicated an adult male was missing. Also responding were units from the Henning Ambulance, Ottertail Rescue and the Minnesota State Patrol.
Just prior to the arrival of first responders, the missing adult male was located by several neighbors who had rushed to the scene to provide assistance and render aid. Baker was pronounced deceased after the arrival of EMS and law enforcement personnel.
Further investigation determined the Baker just returned to his dock and he and several family members had been out of the lake. After their passenger disembarked, Baker and his wife remained in the boat organizing its contents and securing it to the dock. It was at this point that their neighbor, Charles Gramith, a 73-year-old Roseville resident, struck the Baker’s parked boat at a high speed. The Bakers were both ejected from their boat into the water.
Gramith was later placed under arrest for criminal vehicular homicide.
An investigation is on-going.
