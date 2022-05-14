The Fergus Falls Police Department recovered the body of a deceased individual near Hannah Park on May 14.
The Fergus Falls Police Dispatch Center received a call at approximately 11:44 am of the deceased individual that had been found in the Otter Tail River between Hannah Park on the south and Broadway Avenue on the north bank.
Police say a number of kayakers were paddling in the river when they made the discovery midstream. The group immediately called 911 to report their findings.
Fergus Falls Police, Fire and EMS responded along with the Otter Tail County Water Patrol. The body was recovered from the river and was sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office
for an autopsy.
The deceased individual appears to have been in the river for an extended period of time.
Police say the person's identity is unknown at this time.
A search of the riverbank was conducted from Central Dam to the area of the discovery. Fergus Falls Police are working with agencies across the region for any possible leads. Police also say they will release identifying information about the individual once they receive results of the autopsy from the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.
They are urging anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact the Fergus Falls Police Department at 218-332-5555 or 218-998-8555.
