Jesse James Bommersbach was taken into custody Sunday in Richland County (North Dakota) according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.
Bommersbach was given a court-ordered furlough Friday at 9 a.m. to attend a funeral in Moorhead. He failed to return to the Otter Tail County Detention Facility when the furlough ended at 2 p.m. Friday.
Bommersbach is being held on a probation violation for third- degree assault.
