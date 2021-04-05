Jesse James Bommersbach

Jesse James Bommersbach was taken into custody Sunday in Richland County (North Dakota) according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.

Bommersbach was given a court-ordered furlough Friday at 9 a.m. to attend a funeral in Moorhead. He failed to return to the Otter Tail County Detention Facility when the furlough ended at 2 p.m. Friday.

Bommersbach is being held on a probation violation for third- degree assault.

 
 
Load comments