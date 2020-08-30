A federal civil rights lawsuit brought by Kameron Erik Boudin of Parkers Prairie against former Otter Tail County deputy Jeremias "J.J." Krupich and Otter Tail County was settled out of court Friday in Minneapolis.
The excessive force lawsuit sought $2 million in damages. It was announced Friday that the amount of the settlement was in the neighborhood of $1.6 million.
Boudin's injuries stemmed from a Dec. 13, 2018incident in Parkers Prairie.
Allegations made by Boudin in a 23-page suit filed Feb. 10, 2020 in federal court stated that Krupich, along with five other law enforcement officers, one of which was wearing a body camera, entered his residence at 323 S. Douglas Ave.
Boudin also alleged that before Krupich and the other officers started for his residence Krupich made the remark to them that “Runnings going to get you beat,” and “if you’re yanking away I’m going to beat you.”
These remarks were picked up by the body camera.
When Boudin was located under a bed he was brought out and Krupich straddled him, pinning his back to the floor. He then ordered Boudin to roll over onto his stomach. When Boudin replied “I can’t, when you’re holding me down” there were two loud noises and over a period of about six seconds Krupich punched Boudin a number of times in the face and forehead.
At least one of the blows was caught by the body camera.
Boudin was later transported to Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls. A facial trauma surgeon at Sanford Medical in Fargo was consulted and he recommended transport to Sanford.
He was admitted to Sanford on Dec. 14, 2018, and his primary diagnosis was assault and comminuted and depressed frontal bone fractures involving the orbital roof on each side. Boudin underwent surgery Dec. 16 and as a result 27 screws and seven plates were placed in Boudin’s head.
The civil suit alleged that Boudin was limited in what he could physically and mentally handle due to his injuries.
A letter to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Dec. 21, 2018, requested the BCA’s assistance in investigating Krupich's actions on Dec. 13. It was alleged that as a result of an endorsement of Krupich’s professional actions the BCA’s investigation did not find Krupich guilty of misconduct.
Krupich later resigned his position as a deputy sheriff. Otter Tail County Sheriff Brian Schuelter, who headed the law enforcement agency at the time of the incident, has retired. The office is currently held by Barry Fitzgibbons, who served as Schuelter’s chief deputy before being elected sheriff in November 2018.
According to court administration records held in the Otter Tail County Courthouse, during the Dec. 13, 2018 incident in Parkers Prairie, Boudin broke away from a Parkers Prairie police officer and fled after being involved in an assault at the Dog House Bar and Grill in Parkers Prairie. He ran home and was found there by law enforcement officers.
After Boudin was taken into custody, officers returned to the bar to determine what had occurred. The bar owner said Boudin had been in the bar for most of the evening and had drank quite a bit. He had been asked to leave after becoming verbally abusive. At that point, he was escorted out of the bar.
Statements were taken from four different people about what had occurred before and after Boudin was removed from the bar. Angry that Boudin had allegedly attacked two females outside the bar, one male had engaged in a physical altercation with Boudin until another male entered the fight and helped restrain Boudin.
Eleven months after the incident Boudin was arraigned in Otter Tail County Court on four misdemeanors - two fifth-degree assault charges, one disorderly conduct charge and one charge of fleeing a police officer. The charges were brought against him Nov. 16, 2019.
Boudin is a disabled Marine combat veteran who served multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.
