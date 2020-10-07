Jean Bowman, executive director of Visit Fergus Falls, has won the Kiwanis Division Star Award, recognizing Kiwanians “who serve their clubs and their communities with unwavering commitment.” Bowman won the award in August but was presented with it last week.
Bowman has been a member of the Fergus Falls Noon Kiwanis Club since November 2004 and served on the board for eight years, including one year as president 2011-2012. “Jean deserves a Star Award as she cares about this community and the youth that live here. She is an inspiration at Kiwanis and in her personal and professional life,” wrote Megan Shubitz, who nominated Bowman for the award. “She lives the value of Kiwanis and all they stand for.”
In her years with Kiwanis, Bowman has helped organize and volunteered with a number of projects and events, including Pitch, Hit & Run, the annual Easter egg hunt, Shop, Move and Groove and more. “She continues to be involved with reading to second graders in Fergus Falls, volunteering with the Lake Alice project where families can come out and enjoy ice skating and other activities on our small lake, annual Easter egg hunt and volunteering with whatever project needs help,” says Shubitz.
In addition to Kiwanis, Bowman was also a past president of Dollars for Scholars and is currently a member of the board, member of the Fergus Falls Band Boosters, member of the Federated Church Board of Deacons and Elders and their Clerk of Sessions and member of the Otter Tail Lakes Country Association Board of Directors.
“Kiwanis is important to me because we put children and youth first,” says Bowman. “Our work – fundraising and service projects – all strive to improve the lives of youth in Fergus Falls. They are the future of this community.”
Her proudest accomplishment with Kiwanis was the opportunity to attend the international Kiwanis convention in New Orleans in 2012 as president of the Fergus Falls club. “Two other officers and I were so proud to represent Fergus Falls, Minnesota on the global stage,” she says.
Bowman is honored to be the recipient of the District Star Award and believes her disposition for planning, details and organization has helped Kiwanis events succeed. “I miss not being able to do them now,” she says about those events. “But stay tuned, we have lots of great things on the drawing board for the coming year.”
