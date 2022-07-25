Marsha Bowman, with the Otter Tail County Land and Resource Department, has left a legacy of technology changes and helped develop the AIS prevention program. Now Bowman is deciding to call it a career.
Bowman was office manager for 39 years in the department. “It has been a great ride. I have enjoyed working with my colleagues and building relationships with the public, contractors and surveyors and all those we serve. Working for Otter Tail County has been very rewarding. I enjoyed my career -- we have a great staff,” Bowman said.
“Marsha has been a leader in the office,” said director Chris LeClair. “She has an encyclopedic and historical knowledge of the county. I could always rely on her to get me up to speed on some history with a particular property. Her institutional knowledge and friendly demeanor will be missed.”
Bowman began her career in the treasurer’s office in 1983 and was hired in 1985 to the newly formed Land & Resource Management department where she continued to work for the remainder of her career. In her career, she has been instrumental in many of the changes within the department including the 2012 development of the Aquatic Invasive Species Task Force.
Though the use of technology has advanced, Bowman’s mission has stayed the same. She served as the secretary to the AIS Task Force, planning commission and managed the AIS prevention program until Spencer McGrew was hired in 2016.
Otter Tail County Commissioner Lee Rogness, addressed Bowman as, “an anchor in the department with a wealth of knowledge. We have appreciated you,” he said. Commissioner Wayne Johnson added, “you have always been friendly and handled your work with the public with grace, charm and professionalism. We appreciate you. Thank you so much for your time here.”
Bowman says she was lucky to fit her job description so well, “I needed to be organized, a people-person and I made sure to plan ahead. I would recommend people to work for Otter Tail County. It wasn’t easy to leave a job I enjoyed so much.”
For retirement plans, Bowman said she wants to spend some time relaxing and enjoying gardening and will do some traveling.
