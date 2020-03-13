The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) that the boy’s section championship, as well as the state tournaments, will be canceled due to COVID-19 precautions.
The MSHSL released this information on its website:
• Immediate cancellation of the girls’ basketball state tournament.
• All boys section and state basketball tournaments have been canceled.
• Section speech tournament events for the week of March 15-21 have been postponed indefinitely.
The MSHSL also addressed spring sport and activities programs. Several procedures were put into effect and will remain until April 6.
• Participation in spring sports and activities is limited to practice and tryouts only.
• Scrimmages, competitions, practices, training sessions or participation with other member school programs is not allowed.
• School administration at their discretion, may place more restrictive limitations on practice and participation.
• A program may train out-of-state with school and MSHSL permission. However, scrimmages and contests may not take place.
• Cooperatively sponsored programs may continue to practice within these limitations.
As COVID-19 is rapidly evolving, the MSHSL will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as necessary.
