Most in Fergus Falls have either heard of the Salvation Army’s lunch program or taken part in it. However, it’s not always the needy who can benefit.
According to Fergus Falls Salvation Army Captain Anthony Nordan that includes a tightly-knit group of men and women at The Salvation Army in Fergus Falls.
A few years ago, Nordan related how a seven-person group became friends while eating together at the Salvation Army’s hot lunch program. For years they have carried on a tradition of breaking bread together several days a week. Cheryl pioneered the group after she and her husband, Norm, ate their first meal at the Fergus Falls Salvation Army many years ago.
“My husband loved to come here and visit – he was a talker,” Cheryl said with a chuckle.
Sadly, Norm passed away in October. Cheryl said she is thankful that she can lean on her lunch friends as she grieves the loss of Norm and their 39 years of marriage.
“Not only does the lunch program provide food for the community, it also provides a place for fellowship – which in many ways is just as important,” said Nordan.
Nordan also shared that the Fergus Falls Salvation Army last year served an average of about 50 hot meals every weekday – not only at its lunch program, but also for dozens of children at a local childcare facility during summer months. In addition, staff and volunteers prepare and distribute dozens of food boxes every week.
Another couple, Jim and Rose started coming to the lunch program several years ago. They found out about it from Cheryl and Norm.
“The food and the company are great,” said Jim, who has lived in Fergus Falls since 1962 and spent 25 years working locally as a Coca-Cola salesman.
In addition to just coming to enjoy a meal, he and Rose have also spent time volunteering in the kitchen.
Yet another couple, Paul and Mabel have been coming for the past five years.
“I like the people here and the food – and the convenience,” said Paul, who has worked in lawn maintenance and snow removal for 40 years.
Gary and Lynn started coming just before the pandemic began. Lynn had retired early from her job as a lab technician because her body was wearing out.
“The lunch program helped get us through until I could start collecting my social security,” Lynn said. “I’ve gotten to know so many nice people here.”
Gary discovered the lunch program while working for a local nursing home, when he previously drove area senior citizens over for the weekday meals.
“I saw how many people would come here for lunch and I knew how much they enjoyed it,” said Gary, who spent much of his life working as a mechanic. “There’s good food here and it helps get us through, but it sure gets a little windy at this table sometimes.”
The Salvation Army Northern Division, which serves Minnesota and North Dakota, overseen by officers, administrative staff and an advisory board provide about 2.25 million meals annually for people in need. The estimate that around two million pounds of food this month will make a large impact on replenishing the food supplies for months to come while providing help for people and families struggling amid the highest inflation rates in 40 years.
Nordan emphasized that people can help hungry Otter Tail County families by donating food or also make online gifts that will be matched.
For more information, or to make a donation, go online to: give.salvationarmyusa.org/give/164006/#!/donation/checkout