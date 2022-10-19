To quote a phrase popularized by Mark Twain, “There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies and statistics.” As a person who enjoys numbers and trying to make sense of what they mean and don’t mean, I read the editorial, “Why are some schools more equitable than others?” published by the Daily Journal in late August with interest.
The editorial was based on a study conducted by an organization called Wallethub. The design was fairly simple. All schools received what appears to be an arbitrary base score of 50. From there, two metrics were factored into assigning a final number representing a district’s equity score. The first metric was based on a district’s expenditures (expenses) per student. The state average expenditure per student was used (roughly $11,500 per student) and for each one (1) percent above the state average, a point was subtracted from the 50 point base. Likewise, for each one (1) percent below the state average expenditure per student, a point was added to the 50 point base.
The second metric was based on average household income within the school district. For each one (1) percent above the state average household income, a point was added to the 50 point base. For each one (1) percent below the state average household income, a point was subtracted from the 50 point base.
The final district score represented the difference between the school district’s student expenditure score and the school district’s average income score.
Let’s use Fergus Falls as an example. We will utilize the following figures as the base state averages which should be fairly close:
State Average Expenditure per Student: $11,500
State Average Household Income: $73,500
Fergus Falls spends $10,363 per student. This is roughly 10% less than the state average, so our calculation would look like 50 (base score) plus 10 points (one point for each percentage point below the state average) for a total expenditure score of 60 points.
The average family income in Fergus Falls is $51,675. This is roughly 30% less than the state average, so our calculation would look like 50 (base score) minus 30 points for a total average family income score of 20 points.
The final Fergus Falls Public School District score is the difference between the expenditure score per student (60) and the average family income score (20) for a final score (for ranking purposes) of 40. In the study, our actual score was 41.89, but recall that I was using estimates so a little grace is appreciated!
To receive a “good score” or an “equitable score” based on the methodology required a narrow gap between the two scores.
So we have our number. We know how it was calculated. We know our state ranking according to the study. Most importantly, what does it mean? Perhaps it would be better to start with what it doesn’t mean. The ranking has nothing to do with school quality.
The following schools were ranked among the lowest in equity: Minnetonka, Edina, Orono and Wayzata. This was largely driven by high average household incomes which were hovering near $130,000 (Compared to $51,675 for Fergus Falls). Using a fairly common set of school quality metrics such as state test scores, those districts would be considered to have strong school systems.
The lowest two school districts in the rankings were Norman County West with an average family income of $53,194 (nearly the same as Fergus Falls) but with expenditures per student at $29,925. Nett Lake was the lowest ranking school district with an average household income of $30,278 while expenditures per student were an attention-grabbing $44,250.
It can be difficult to have an apples-to-apples comparison from school district to school district. For better or worse, the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments are likely the fairest data we have. The editorial mentioned a comparison between Alexandria and Fergus Falls. Alexandria has an enrollment of 4,064 students. Fergus Falls Public Schools 3,096 students.
Equity Defined: Equity refers to fairness and justice and is distinguished from equality: Whereas equality means providing the same to all, equity means recognizing that we do not all start from the same place and must acknowledge and make adjustments to imbalances.
Is equity important? Yes, but it is complicated as districts have significant differences that are accounted for, to some degree, in the various aspects of the funding formulas. For example, if you are a rural school district with a lot of miles to cover for busing, there is a formula that generates extra revenue for transportation. Compensatory revenue is tied to the percentage of students qualifying for free/reduced lunch. In all, there are pages and pages of formulas that determine each district’s revenue.
The Fergus Falls Public School District is a member of the Minnesota Rural Education Association (MREA). One of the main goals of MREA is to address the funding disparities between rural Minnesota public schools and those located in the metro region.
From Bob Indihar, MREA Executive Director, “It is fair to say that more work needs to be done. Long Term Facilities Maintenance (LTFM) is a big inequity.” He went on to state, “One of the biggest inequities in education today is the reliance of districts on the operating referendum. Some schools can pass them easily while others have no chance of passing one. The Metro has a big tax base and can pass them easily. Districts need operating referendums because the state has not adequately funded public schools through the Basic Formula Allowance. Since 2003, districts have lost over $900/pupil in real buying power.” Lastly, from Mr. Indihar, “Why do metro districts have $65 in levy authority that rural districts do not for Level 4 settings? We have been fighting for the Cooperative facilities revenue for many sessions without any luck.”
How does the Fergus Falls Public School District rank among other districts in student funding? This is a brief snapshot:
479th in state special education funding per student ($598 vs $2,246 state average)
474th in state funding per student ($9,034 vs $11,953 state average)
480th in federal funding per student ($130 vs $885 state average)
468th in total all Funds funding per student ($12,644 vs $16,790 state average)
456th in total expenditures per student in all Funds ($12,659 vs $17,565 state average)
Would we like to see the funding discrepancies decreased among Minnesota’s school districts? Absolutely! In the meantime, you can be proud of the education students are receiving in the Fergus Falls Public School District even with the funding inequities in place. We offer a broad range of courses including wonderful vocational and work-based learning opportunities. We also provide a full complement of co-curricular activities. Our students are receiving an excellent education and it is our hope that the Fergus Falls community continues to be proud of the accomplishments of our students and staff.