Every Oct. 1 is the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. “One in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner. One in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime,” shared Ashley Zach, director of development and communications at Someplace Safe, the area resource for assisting with domestic for assisting with domestic violence and recovery. In the past year, Someplace Safe assisted 1,550 victims of domestic violence within their service area.
Domestic violence is a sensitive topic and one that is neither easy to hear or talk about, so why put it in the spotlight? “Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) is observed as a way to connect allies around the country in ending violence. DVAM unites thousands in shining light on domestic violence – a far-reaching problem impacting all ages, races, genders, education levels, socioeconomic statuses, religions and cultures,” Zach explained. “The warning signs of domestic violence are not always as obvious as you may think. Domestic violence is about power and control. Not all victims are physically assaulted. Warning signs may include things such as: agitation, anxiety, increased drug or alcohol use, loss of interest in daily activities, low self-esteem, seeming fearful, depression, and the like. While these symptoms could be due to many other conditions or factors, they are also prevalent for victims in abusive relationships. It can be difficult to know what to do if someone is experiencing domestic violence. People who want to help may be unsure how to approach the issue or fear that intervention may damage their relationship with the victim. If you know or suspect someone is experiencing domestic violence, keep a line of support open, listen, and check in with them often.”
Domestic violence victims may face a variety of physical, emotional, and economic impacts, due to the nature and complexity of abuse. It is important to be aware of the signs of domestic violence, as well as the behaviors and tactics that abusers may use to control or harm their partner.
Abusers may:
• Show extreme jealousy of friends, family or time spent away.
• Insult, demean or shame with put-downs.
• Control or take money.
• Prevent one from making their own decisions.
• Threaten to harm or take away children or pets.
• Control who their partner sees, where they go, or what they do.
• Force their partner to have sexual contact/activity that they do not/cannot consent to.
• Prevent their partner from working or attending school.
• Destroy partner’s property.
• Use tracking devices to monitor locations, phone calls, messages, or app use.
• Intimidate with weapons, threats, or other means.
• Harm with shoving, slapping, hitting, kicking or using other forms of physical violence.
“It is important for victims and survivors to know that they are not to blame for their partner’s abusive behavior, nor do they deserve to be abused or harmed. If you are experiencing domestic violence, the first priority is the safety of yourself and your family. If it is safe to do so, reach out to a Someplace Safe for help. Our free and confidential services include a 24-hour crisis line, as well as phone, text, website chat, or in-person advocacy appointments. Trained advocates provide assistance to victims and survivors through court processes, provide emergency short-term housing, resources, offer empowerment groups, and accompany survivors to medical/law enforcement appointments related to abuse. In addition, Someplace Safe advocates work with victims and survivors to plan for their safety, coordinating things such as money, documents, a safe place to go in an emergency, and other precautions to help keep them safer from further harm. You may also reach out to Someplace Safe with questions about how to talk about domestic violence with someone you care about. Someplace Safe not only assists victims of domestic violence, the agency also provides support and services to friends, family, and loved ones, as domestic violence can have widespread impacts on secondary victims as well,” Zach emphasized.
“Purple is the color used throughout October to commemorate Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It may be worn on Thursday, October 22, 2020, in unity with others to support, pay tribute, and honor friends, family, and community members who have experienced domestic violence. We invite you to wear your favorite purple shirt, jacket, sports jersey, hat, scarf, or face mask! Get the whole office or group involved in wearing purple and supporting survivors on Oct. 22,” Zach encouraged.
For more information on domestic violence and awareness, or if you or someone you know is feeling unsafe, please contact Someplace Safe at 1-800-974-3359 or visit www.someplacesafe.info/dvam2020.
