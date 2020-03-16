In an effort to mitigate the community spread of COVID-19, Bremer Bank announced today it would close all lobbies and keep the drive-thrus open throughout its three-state footprint of Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin. Bremer’s ATMs and night deposit boxes will also stay open. The closures will begin Wednesday March 18, 2020, and will continue until further notice.
Several developments took place over the weekend that hastened Bremer’s decision, including individual states’ announcements regarding school closures and multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 due to community spread.
“Experts are repeatedly stating that the most effective way to mitigate this pandemic is to practice social distancing,” said Jeanne Crain, Bremer president and CEO. “Through these actions, Bremer will continue to serve our customers while also taking part in our collective responsibility to ‘flatten the curve.’”
Bremer will continue to offer its full menu of financial service products during the lobby closures. Customers can visit Bremer’s locations page to easily find a drive-thru near them, or visit Bremer’s Find a Banker page to contact their local banker. Bremer’s online banking and mobile banking capabilities also offer convenient ways to manage accounts.
Bremer has committed to continue to pay its hourly workers at their typical rate during this period.
Bremer will continue to post updated information on its bremer.com/covid19 page.
