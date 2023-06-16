Arielle McCune

Arielle McCune was selected as the 2023 Visiting Librarian at the American Library in Paris.

 

 Submitted

A librarian from America traveling to Paris to work at a library near the Eiffel Tower. It sounds like the making of an exciting new book. Actually, it describes the adventure librarian Arielle McCune will be going on later this year.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?