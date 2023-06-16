A librarian from America traveling to Paris to work at a library near the Eiffel Tower. It sounds like the making of an exciting new book. Actually, it describes the adventure librarian Arielle McCune will be going on later this year.
McCune, who serves as the youth services librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library, applied for the competitive opportunity at the end of last year. Early this year, she was selected as the 2023 Visiting Librarian at the American Library in Paris.
At The American Library, McCune will provide readers’ advisory, assist with, and help develop youth programs. She will also be taking the lead on several special projects with Celeste Rhoads, children’s and teen’s services manager at the library.
In 2005, McCune earned her master’s degree in Library and Information Science from the University of Pittsburgh. She has been a public librarian for more than 20 years and since 2010 has been employed by the City of Fergus Fall.
The Fergus Falls Public Library will continue to be McCune’s home library, even when she is in Paris. She will remain active by working remotely on collection development, program planning and marketing, and on various projects.
The American Library in Paris was founded in 1920. A core collection of books and magazines were donated by American libraries for the United States soldiers serving in World War I. It is now the largest English-language lending library on the European continent.
If you’ve ever been to the Fergus Falls Public Library and visited the bright and busy children’s section, you have probably seen Ms. Arielle’s bright smile and heard her kind voice reading to eager little listeners. She has brought a love of books and reading to so many children in the community who will miss her but will wait patiently to hear about her big adventure when she returns.
