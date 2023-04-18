West Central Initiative, based in Fergus Falls, is again reminding organizations and residents in Otter Tail County about Welcoming Week 2023 to be held Sept. 8-17.
According to Welcoming America, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that leads a national movement of inclusive communities becoming more prosperous by ensuring everyone belongs, was established in 2009 by David Lubell. The goal of the week is to bring together neighbors of all backgrounds to build strong connections and affirm the importance of welcoming and inclusive places in achieving collective prosperity.
Locally and regionally, WCI is once again offering support to communities that want to explore ways to be more welcoming by participating in Welcoming Week 2023 and hopes to sponsor community welcoming events throughout West Central Minnesota.
“We're offering sponsorships of up to $500 to community organizations that believe in welcoming newcomers and wish to create their own events during Welcoming Week,” said Rick Schara, community engagement specialist at WCI.
Celeste Koppe, rural initiatives strategist at WCI said there were more than a dozen events that WCI sponsored.
“Last year, we sponsored 13 Welcoming Week events that included a wide range of activities,” Koppe said. “Those activities included potlucks, cultural performances, information sessions on legal aid and human services, ice cream socials and much more. The goal of these celebrations is to unite community members and empower new residents.”
Welcoming America states that, “Creating a welcoming community is something each of us can play a role in, whether by deepening our own understanding, fostering belonging in our neighborhood or organization, electing leaders who care about these values, or joining others in moving closer to achieving the Welcoming Standard. Throughout Welcoming America’s history, we have seen time and time again the outcomes when communities prioritize welcoming and inclusive practices in government, the economy, and social life.”
Some of the events that WCI sponsored that took place during Welcoming Week in 2022 included an Adult Education Open House at the Pelican Rapids Library, Alexandria residents sampling various cultural dishes, such as sambusa and salsa, while enjoying cultural performances at Alex Tech. Ice cream and bouncy houses welcomed new families to the West Central Area schools in Barrett. Moorhead organizations hosted three picnics to gather new and longtime neighbors, and the city of Barnesville offered pancakes, volleyball, and rummage sales to hold space for the more than 80+ families that have moved to the city since the start of the pandemic. And these are just some of the many activities that took place during Welcoming Week in West Central Minnesota.
WCI encourages organizations and individuals to learn more and apply for a Welcoming Week sponsorship at wcif.org/rural-belonging. The application deadline is May 10.
WCI is a regional community foundation and an economic development organization serving nine Minnesota counties of Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Otter Tail, Pope, Stevens, Traverse, Wilkin and a portion of White Earth Nation.