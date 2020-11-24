Michael Dean Buchanan was sentenced to a 60-month prison term Monday in Seventh District Court by Judge Sharon Grewell Benson.
Buchanan was convicted of second-degree manslaughter Oct. 4, 2019 in the death of Jordan Bolgrean. The felony charge specified culpable negligence creating unreasonable risk. According to court records, the cause of Bolgrean’s death in Henning on June 8, 2018, was found to be methamphetamine toxicity. In company with the defendant and two others, Bolgrean had ingested bong water in a coffee mug poured by Buchanan. It was found that Bolgrean had later died at Buchanan’s residence. Buchanan had then moved the body to some railroad tracks about 900 feet from his residence.
The 37-year-old Buchanan recently finished a Adult and Teen Adult Challenge program in Brainerd. He is credited with having already served 776 days of his sentence, which will begin immediately at the Minnesota State Correctional Facility in St. Cloud.
In a separate issue decided Monday, Buchanan was also ordered to pay a fine of $795 on a gross misdemeanor charge involving destruction of county property.
