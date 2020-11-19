The sentencing of Michael Dean Buchanan is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday in Seventh District Court before Judge Sharon Grewell Benson.
Buchanan was convicted Oct. 4, 2019 of second-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of Jordan Bolgrean on June 8, 2018 in Henning. It was later confirmed that Bolgrean’s death had been caused by methamphetamine toxicity.
The charge against the 37-year-old Buchanan is that he did proximately cause great bodily harm by directly or indirectly, unlawfully selling, giving away, bartering, delivering, exchanging, distributing or administering a controlled substance.
Buchanan has been in the court system since his arrest. He recently completed a course at the Adult and Teen Challenge campus in Brainerd.
According to the Teen Challenge website, the mission of the campus is to assist teens and adults in gaining freedom from chemical addictions and other life controlling problems by addressing their physical, emotional and spiritual needs.
According to Otter Tail County Attorney Michelle Eldien, it is expected that Buchanan will be remanded to the custody of the Minnesota State Correctional System.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.