Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Bud Grant, who died on Mar. 11, hunted deer with his friend, the late Milt Aasness, on family land southwest of Foxhome, between 1985 and 2015.
The property is situated near the Otter Tail River and close to the community of Doran.
Aasness worked for Minnesota Motor Company in Fergus Falls and became acquainted with Grant when the former Vikings coach came to Fergus Falls to speak at a Pheasants Forever banquet. Over the years they enjoyed deer hunting together, and also hunted pheasants, grouse and geese.
Foxhome area residents took pride that Grant, known to millions of Americans who followed the world of sports, would come to their community each year. Local residents who met Grant said that the former Vikings head coach was always friendly.
“I met Bud when I was deer hunting a few years ago,” said Foxhome area farmer Mark Beyer. “He was a down-to-earth type guy. It was really special meeting him.”
In 2007, a decade before his death, Aasness started taking part in riverbank lakescaping and terracing to help prevent soil erosion. Grant also was a true conservationist who supported Milt’s love of the land.
Grant, a native of Superior, Wis., was an avid hunter and fisherman all his life. He lived with his family in Bloomington during his years of coaching the Minnesota Vikings and into retirement. Grant also enjoyed staying at his hunting cabin in northwestern Wisconsin.
