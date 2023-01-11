A crash between an SUV and an Amish buggy that resulted in injuries occurred on County Highway 50 about a half mile east of 580th Avenue near Deer Creek, on Jan. 11.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded to the incident at approximately 10:58 a.m. A 2018 Ford Explorer SUV, driven by Marcy Lynn Beaty, 42, of Deer Creek was traveling eastbound on County Highway 50, cresting a hill when she encountered an Amish horse drawn buggy in the driving at the bottom of a hill that was also traveling eastbound, but naturally at a much slower speed. Beaty braked and swerved to the left in an attempt to avoid a collision, but subsequently struck the buggy with the right side of her vehicle.
The sheriff’s office stated that the impact caused the buggy to separate from its running gear, with the horse continuing away from the scene still pulling the running gear behind it and leaving the passenger compartment of the buggy with it two occupants, Raymond Schrock 56 and Barbara Schrock, 55 both of Wadena, overturned on the roadway. Both received just superficial injuries and were taken from the scene by Tri County Ambulance to Tri County Health Center in Wadena for further evaluation. Beaty and a passenger in the SUV were uninjured.
Road conditions at the time were very slippery due to wet snow falling earlier in the morning and the sheriff’s office said certainly was a contributing factor in the crash.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by Deer Creek Fire and Rescue and Tri-County Ambulance.
