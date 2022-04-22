Otter Tail County (OTC) recently hosted a countywide Housing Summit shining the spotlight on a county-wide effort launched in 2020 called the Big Build that is the county’s housing growth initiative. The goal of the Big Build is to build new, preserve or rehabilitate 5,000 housing units by 2025.
The summit brought more than 100 housing partners together, which included local government officials, employers, housing developers, contractors, lenders, landlords, partner agencies and other stakeholders impacted by the housing challenge and involved in housing development at Thumper Pond Resort in Ottertail, to learn about housing successes, engage with each other and activate continued housing growth for the County.
Big Build programs will make $2.5 million available this year to housing partners to create new homes and keep people in affordable, stable homes.
OTC Community Development Director Amy Baldwin said it was a successful event.
“It was really an opportunity for stakeholders who are engaged in housing, whether on the construction development side or from an employer side who are really really seeing challenges from their workforce perspective, and our local communities and other partners who are really working to expand that investment in housing,” said Baldwin.
Baldwin said they were able to highlight new programs within the Big Build that will help fill the funding gaps that exist because of various dynamics on new housing projects. The event also showed how some communities have seen successes when laying out a plan for what their goals and local objectives are for housing growth and what their needs are and how they’ve been able to move towards them.
The Housing Summit was also an excellent event to announce the new programs and activate the more than 100 partners to continue the Big Build’s progress. City of Battle Lake EDA Director and CDA Board Member, Val Martin, said, “I’m excited to see where we will go from here and how partners will leverage the new programs. Great things are happening in OTC.”
Baldwin said that funding for the program is accomplished through the county's allocation and the Local Housing Trust Fund that was established in 2021. $2 million dollars of that is being made available from the federal American Rescue Plan Act dispersed to the county and $500,000 in the 2022 budget for the Local Housing Trust Fund.
County commissioner and HRA board chair, Wayne Johnson, said of the Big Build housing finance programs, “The programs offer great opportunities for our housing partners to have the financial tools to build and rehabilitate homes. The County Board and staff have been very intentional about creating the programs to be investments into our communities that will meet the housing needs of our workforce.”
More information can be obtained about the funding by emailing OTC Community Development Director Amy Baldwin at cda@co.ottertail.mn.us.