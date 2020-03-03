For the last five months, Kellan Dubbels has been the Fergus Falls Public Library’s makerspace coordinator, helping inquiring minds learn more about a variety of projects and technologies. “My main job as makerspace coordinator is to foster collaboration,” Dubbels says. “I try and connect individuals with given interests to other individuals with that interest as, historically, making has been a solitary pursuit, so makerspaces are about getting more people to collaborate.”
Dubbels has a background in IT and his family runs a farm near Carlisle where they are often making and repairing equipment, so he says making runs in his blood. Some of the tools available to intrepid makers include a 3D printer, 3D pens, sewing machines, robots and computers with coding programs. “I think that the biggest advantage to having the makerspace in the library is that it reminds people that you don’t need to live and work in Silicon Valley to produce useful products or useful solutions, and that people in Fergus Falls with very limited resources are capable of effecting powerful change and solving the problems in their lives or in their community,” Dubbels says.
The makerspace is open whenever the library is but Dubbels is only there part time, including open makerspace times two Thursdays a month from 5-7 p.m. when individual makers have a chance to connect with each other and ask Dubbels any questions they might have.
The library has already held a variety of free classes in the makerspace. “We’ve taught classes on sewing hats, we taught students how to sew fleece hats, we’ve had classes on embedded electronics, we’ve had people come into the makerspace and under their own self-direction, print off fairly large 3D printing projects, one of which was the Chinese space station,” Dubbels says. There’s also classes coming up on March 21 and 28 from 10-11:30 a.m. showing how to cut plastic bottles into strips which can then be woven into baskets.
This isn’t the first time Dubbels has worked at the library. Having grown up in Fergus Falls, he worked there in high school as a shelver for a number of years. “It was a return to a workplace that I’ve known and loved,” he says. His position now is a one-year grant-funded position that ends Sept. 1 this year.
Dubbels wants people to realize that they don’t need advanced training and expensive materials to enact change — he references Earl Bakken, founder of Medtronic, who, “took a circuit design from Popular Electronics for an electronic metronome and modified it,” to redesign pacemakers, which used to require a cart and outlet, into a wearable size. Bakken was inspired to change the design after a blackout during a blizzard in Minnesota killed a patient with a pacemaker. “Bakken didn’t need a huge team of collaborators, huge corporate funding or a high-rise office building on the West Coast to save lives, he just needed a magazine subscription and a soldering iron,” Dubbels wrote in an unpublished column. “We’re making sure the next Earl Bakken has access to magazines and a soldering iron.”
