Last year I finally got around to reading a book by one of my favorite authors that had been on my list for quite some time. It was Jon Meacham’s biography of our 41st president: "Destiny and Power, the American Odyssey of George Herbert Walker Bush." It was a wonderfully-written trip back to my childhood and the formation of my interest in politics. I remembered Air Jordans, MTV and rich conversations about foreign policy and local issues with my parents and grandparents. There were discussions about Carter and Reagan, the Bushes and the Clintons, conflicts in the Middle East and Otter Tail County tax policy.
One thing that struck me about the book was the importance George H.W. Bush placed on his partnership with our 42nd president and his former political rival, Bill Clinton. They worked together at the request of Bush’s son (and our 43rd president), George W. Bush. They worked on humanitarian and relief initiatives at home and abroad. Reading about these political rivals working together for a common good that was bigger than partisan politics was incredibly inspiring. But it also felt like a world away from where we currently are.
I had put the book at the top of my list because I had recently applied to be a Presidential Leadership (PLS) Scholar. PLS is an initiative of the Lyndon Johnson, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush presidential foundations and libraries. The program brings together a cohort of leaders from around the country to work with and learn from one another and the members of each president’s administration. Each participant identifies a project addressing a need in their community. I figured it was most likely a long shot, but I also felt strongly about my belief in supporting people and systems that strengthen local government. I wrote about my faith in non-partisan local offices’ potential to bring people together across differences and the threats I see to our democracy. So, I submitted my application and enjoyed the last of my summer reading time.
Late in the fall, I learned that I had been selected. I was surprised and honored. I initially had a case of imposter syndrome thinking about my project compared to the projects of other PLS leaders such as those addressing childhood malnutrition in 3rd-world countries or high-tech solutions to supply-chain challenges, but then I realized a simple truth; the good that America has achieved in our world has been possible because of our core beliefs in democratic principles and systems. Nowhere is that more fundamental than in our local communities.
This January, our PLS cohort started our work with a week in our nation’s capital. (Zero local tax-payer dollars have or will be used for any portion of this experience and project.) We spent time at the National Archives, Georgetown University and The White House. We learned from cabinet members in the Clinton and Bush administrations, from astronauts and from one another. My colleagues come from all over the U.S., from all backgrounds and include all political persuasions. They include a technology CEO from Texas and the head of vascular surgery at Harvard Medical School. Projects from cohort members tackle homelessness, rare disease and children affected by war. But they all have one thing in common; they are building something bigger than themselves. They are building communities and systems that support the common good.
This building is so desperately needed today — by former presidents and everyday citizens. We need to build things — neighborhood gardens, community spaces and relationships — around a belief in one another.
This work is in direct opposition to the individuals and systems that tear down the work and personal character of others. These exist everywhere in our world, including right here in Fergus Falls. Unfortunately, we’re at a place in our human history when such actions are becoming far too normalized. The nature of politics makes it too easy to focus on differences rather than what brings us together. We too often concentrate on tearing things down, rather than building things up.
I am not interested in tearing things down. I am a builder. I have always liked building — from boats to pizza ovens to friendships. I am excited to see the construction equipment move onto the Flour Mill site in preparation for construction next month, I love the neighborhood butterfly gardens created near Broadway and Adams parks and I look forward to the partnerships that will be forged as part of our work on rural democracy.
Let’s commit to being creators in a world that can use more building!
Over the following weeks and months, I look forward to sharing my experiences with you as I travel to presidential centers and communities across our region. I look forward to describing my work with my fellow Presidential Leadership Scholars and local community leaders. I am curious about your reactions, perspectives, memories and experiences. How do you see democracy, our shared purpose and how can we build community together? Please email me at benjaminschierer@yahoo.com.
