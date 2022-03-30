A human and their dog — it's a common relationship known to be full of love and friendship. Dogs provide companionship, joy and purpose in many peoples’ lives. Their cute faces and loyal demeanors are, quite frankly, hard to resist.
Recently, Busch Beer decided to honor these furry friends through a national doggy competition. The competition would find the cutest dog face to be featured on their cans of “Busch Dog Brew” — a drink made just for dogs.
Since 2020, Busch has been selling their Busch Dog Brew. But don’t worry, there isn’t any alcohol being sold to the pups, the brew is an all-natural doggy drink made with vegetables, herbs, spices, water and pork bone broth that provides a nutritious treat for dogs that is both tasty (according to the chief tasting officer, another dog who holds the prestigious position) and good for their digestive system.
This year, during March Madness, Busch launched a bracket-style competition, titled the Busch Bark Bracket, and dogs from across the nation competed to be the next face of the new Busch Dog Brew flavor, which will be released this coming fall.
Numerous lovable dog faces were entered into the competition and voters from around the country cast their votes via social media. As the friendly competition took its course, a doggy winner emerged.
On March 29, Kira, a rescue puppy from Perham, was announced as this year’s Busch Bark Bracket winner. A picture of her adorable face will appear on over 40,000 cans of Busch Dog Brew, sold nationally.
Kira was abandoned as a puppy, found in a ditch by local police officers and rescued by the Humane Society. Now, she is living with her loving owner, Dan Kenyon.
“Kira’s a fun-loving goofball, so it’ll be awesome to see her face on the side of a Busch Dog Brew can in the fall,” shared Kenyon. “Like the other finalist, Brew, Kira’s a rescue. It’s great to see a company like Busch Light continuing to support the lovable rescue pups of the world.”
