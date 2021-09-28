APRA deadline
approaching
Townships and township officials have until Monday to apply for funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Permitted spending categories include responses to COVID-19 pandemic, premium pay to essential employees, lost revenue replacement, and infrastructure investment
For more information and to apply, townships officials should visit the Minnesota Association of Townships website at MNTOWNSHIPS.org for the special “ARPA” page with details, call the MAT office at 800-228-0296, or email info@mntownships.org.
Career workshop ahead
Amy Johnson of Cardinal Consulting Solutions will be hosting a career workshop on Oct. 6 and 13 from 6-8 p.m.
This workshop will help individuals match their skills to job openings, write cover letters and resumes, learn interviewing skills and more.
Preregister by calling Fergus Falls Community Education at 218-998-0544.
LBS hosts 30th annual lectureship
Lutheran Brethren Seminary will host it’s 30th annual Lectureship in Preaching on Monday at 8 a.m.
Speaker and professor Dr. Tom Schreiner will be presenting at this year's lectureship, focusing on the theme “Preaching from Galatians.”
A full schedule and details can be found at lbs.edu.
Dylan Doyle Band coming to NYM
The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center will have its first concert of its fall concert series on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Dylan Doyle Band will perform a selection of music within the genre of roots, rock and jazz.
Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. Cash bar and light fare will be available. Visit kulcher.org for more information.
Scholarships funds granted
The Affinity Plus Foundation awarded more than $100,000 in scholarship funds to Minnesota college students this year. 36 students from across Minnesota were given $3,000 each to use toward their academic studies. Shannon Kill, a local Fergus Falls student, is one of the 2021-2022 student winners.
Garms family comes to Basswood Baptist
On Saturday, Basswood Baptist of Richville will be hosting a concert featuring the Garms Family at 7 p.m. The family of eight offers a taste of Southern gospel and bluegrass, performing their own original music, hymns, and classics. A meal will be provided following the event and a free will offering is encouraged. More information about the band can be found at thegarmsfamily.com and for further event details contact 218-495-3771 or 218-495-3800.
Y’s Folks meetings resume
The Y’s Folks held a meeting and potluck lunch at the YMCA on Sept. 20. It was hosted by Judy Edinger, Joanie Wasberg and Deb Embretson, who performed recorder music and shared stories about their musical experiences. During the meeting they elected Don Mollerud as the new president for the organization. Their next meeting will be on Oct. 18 at noon, everyone is welcome to attend.
