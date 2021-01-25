After 4T Creative’s recent relocation to 130 S. Vine St., they were able to accommodate their growth by adding new professionals to their repertoire. Riane Raths was hired as business analyst in mid-2020 and Matt McKinney was recently hired to serve as their director of marketing and digital media.
Matt McKinney relocated to Fergus Falls in 2019 with his wife Baylee, a Fergus Falls native. They started a family and began turning their dreams into business opportunities. Matt is passionate about developing small businesses and is currently working toward a certification in business coaching. His leadership and expertise in strategy and marketing will not only grow 4T Creative, but assist other businesses in their growth plans.
4T Creative, a locally owned business development firm, has grown and expanded their services to include strategic and financial consulting for both new and existing businesses. Services include marketing, business planning and development, financial analysis and investment. This business model closely follows a growth mindset, so whether it’s a startup or existing business, 4T can analyze and clean up books, diagnose problems and provide solutions to enhance financial growth.
Owner Ryan Tungseth said, “Our focus is on helping businesses succeed. We help businesses analyze their weak points and establish a path for growth. The addition of Matt to the team allows us to expand our marketing services and his past experience in growing business brings a wealth of knowledge to the team.”
Recently, Matt enlisted in Greater Fergus Falls’ Entrepreneur Initiative and took advantage of their business consulting services. “The process was so quick and easy. It was great to have some guidance on how to set up my LLC to make sure I had everything lined up correctly. I can now move forward with starting my own business with confidence!” To learn more about the free one-on-one coaching service, visit www.greaterfergusfalls.com/entrepreneurs.
Stay up to date by following them on social media @4tcreative or visit their website at https://www.4tcreative.com/.
