American Federal bankers Mark Eifert, Dustin Morris and Rod Votava, who work in the Fergus Falls market, have earned American Federal’s highest honor of recognition for outstanding sales and sales referral performance in 2019.

In recognition of their achievement, the employees were among 18 American Federal “Sales Star” employees and their families who attended a weekend Sales Star retreat, training seminar and awards banquet in their honor at the Arrowwood Conference Center in Alexandria.

A Sales Star is the highest honor of recognition an employee can earn at American Federal.

Eifert, Fergus Falls market president, was the top performer in the sales manager division.

