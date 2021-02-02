American Federal Bankers Mark Eifert and Dustin Morris, who work in the Fergus Falls market, have earned American Federal’s highest honor of recognition for outstanding sales and sales referral performance in 2020.
In recognition of their achievement, they were among 19 American Federal “Sales Star” employees who attended a special virtual recognition event on Friday, Jan. 29 to honor their accomplishments.
A Sales Star is the highest honor of recognition an employee can earn at American Federal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.