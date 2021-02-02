American Federal Bankers Mark Eifert and Dustin Morris, who work in the Fergus Falls market, have earned American Federal’s highest honor of recognition for outstanding sales and sales referral performance in 2020.

In recognition of their achievement, they were among 19 American Federal “Sales Star” employees who attended a special virtual recognition event on Friday, Jan. 29 to honor their accomplishments.   

A Sales Star is the highest honor of recognition an employee can earn at American Federal.

