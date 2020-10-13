RE/MAX Signature Properties has announced that realtor Andrew Yaggie is the latest addition to the growing real estate franchise. Yaggie brings to the office more than 10 years of customer relationship experience and in addition to providing residential real estate services, he specializes in lakeshore, commercial, and agricultural.
“I’m excited to join the most productive real estate network in the U.S. and heighten the buying and selling experience for my clients,” Yaggie said. “With more individuals working remotely, homes in our area are in high demand, are selling quickly, and I’m here to help guide members of the community through the exciting and sometimes overwhelming process.”
Prior to joining RE/MAX, Yaggie worked as managing funeral director at Glende-Nilson Funeral Homes in Fergus Falls, Battle Lake, Ashby, and Evansville, and Erickson-Smith Funeral Homes in Elbow Lake and Hoffman since 2011. Yaggie understands the importance of relationships and providing his clients with exemplary service, the latest market information and industry expertise.
In addition to helping community members find the right home, Yaggie is also passionate about giving back to his community. He does so as a member of the local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association, Fergus Falls Airport Advisory Board, Greater Fergus Falls, and serves as chairman of the Lake Region Healthcare Foundation Board of Directors. Andrew is a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls, where he serves on the parish council, in music ministry, and is a member of the Knights of Columbus.
For more information about Yaggie or RE/MAX Signature Properties, please visit www.andrewyaggie.com or contact 218-998-4663.
