The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded nearly $11.5 million in grants and program-related investments to 190 organizations in Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin, as part of its most recent grantmaking cycle.
Those receiving grants include:
• Kinship of the Perham Area, Perham, $20,000. For general operations to provide mentoring relationships for youth in east Otter Tail County.
• Rewind Inc., Perham, $50,000. To support renovations of the chemical dependency residential treatment facilities in Perham.
• West Central Area School Agriculture Boosters, Kensington, $40,000. To construct a greenhouse for students to learn sustainable plant production and to provide produce to local programs that address food insecurity.
