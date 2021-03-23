The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded nearly $11.5 million in grants and program-related investments to 190 organizations in Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin, as part of its most recent grantmaking cycle.

Those receiving grants include: 

• Kinship of the Perham Area, Perham, $20,000. For general operations to provide mentoring relationships for youth in east Otter Tail County.

• Rewind Inc., Perham, $50,000. To support renovations of the chemical dependency residential treatment facilities in Perham.

• West Central Area School Agriculture Boosters, Kensington, $40,000. To construct a greenhouse for students to learn sustainable plant production and to provide produce to local programs that address food insecurity.

