On Nov. 14, 2019, Kelly Arntson, the cataloger at Fergus Falls Public Libary, attended the Minitex Technical Services Symposium, held at the Brookdale Public Library in Brooklyn Center. The theme of the day was “Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion in Technical Services.” Arntson’s attendance was sponsored by the Friends of the Fergus Falls Public Library.
The keynote speaker was Amber Billey, the systems and metadata librarian at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, in New York. Her talk was about how library catalogers have to work to remove stigma and systemic oppression during the eras of oppression in the United States. In order to do that, there needs to be more inclusive access to library collections by using search terms that are in today’s vernacular. For example, library catalogs could use the subject term “undocumented immigrant” instead of “illegal alien.” The change could also be as easy as using subject or genre terms to allow people to find topics more easily, such as “LGBTQ+,” “Adult Basic Education” or “maker-culture.”
Following Billey’s talk, participants watched a documentary called “Change the Subject.” This documentary shares the story of a group of college students, who from their first days at Dartmouth College were committed to advancing and promoting the rights and dignity of undocumented people. In partnership with staff at Dartmouth, these students – now alumni – produced a film to capture their singular effort at confronting an instance of anti-immigrant sentiment in their library catalog. Their advocacy took them all the way from Baker-Berry Library to the halls of Congress, showing how an instance of campus activism entered the national spotlight, and how a cataloging term became a flashpoint in the immigration debate on Capitol Hill.
The main takeaway from the day was that libraries don’t need to wait for change to come to them; they can make a change at the smallest scale to begin making a difference in their patron’s lives immediately.
