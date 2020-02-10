Arvig announced its 2019 charitable giving totaled nearly $550,000. Supporting more than 450 local organizations, including 80 schools, the company’s donations included a combination of its school internet sponsorship program, sponsorships, cash donations, scholarships and donated services

“We are dedicated to the communities in which our customers and employees live and work. Our dedication goes beyond the products and services we provide, so we partner with great causes that change lives and keep our communities thriving,” said David Arvig, vice president and COO at Arvig. “We believe giving back is the right thing to do.”

A new feature on Arvig’s website allow people to view the various causes Arvig supported by community, during 2019, via an interactive directory. The directory is available at arvig.net/community-impact. 

