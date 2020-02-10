Arvig announced its 2019 charitable giving totaled nearly $550,000. Supporting more than 450 local organizations, including 80 schools, the company’s donations included a combination of its school internet sponsorship program, sponsorships, cash donations, scholarships and donated services
“We are dedicated to the communities in which our customers and employees live and work. Our dedication goes beyond the products and services we provide, so we partner with great causes that change lives and keep our communities thriving,” said David Arvig, vice president and COO at Arvig. “We believe giving back is the right thing to do.”
A new feature on Arvig’s website allow people to view the various causes Arvig supported by community, during 2019, via an interactive directory. The directory is available at arvig.net/community-impact.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.