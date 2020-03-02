Aura Fabricators Inc., a local manufacturer both woman and minority owned, produces anything from steel bridges and other structural steel components to ornamental metal work, is proud to announce national certification as a women’s business enterprise, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).
President Jasmine Sonmor says, “I’m proud to be a woman in a male-dominated field. I’m also lucky enough to be surrounded by strong professional women who are part of the Greater Fergus Falls Board of Directors and staff. Together, we’re making a difference in our community by helping others break down barriers that come with business start-ups and expansions. They helped me reach out to the right resources and people to achieve DBE status.”
WBENC’s national standard of certification is implemented through a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by a woman or women. Sonmors’ company is now DBE/MBE/WBE/TGB (disadvantaged business enterprise, minority, woman) certified in Minnesota, North Dakota and Iowa. Aura Fabricators also has WBE and WOSB certifications on the federal level.
Sonmor continued, “Obtaining these certifications is a huge breakthrough for Aura Fabricators. Being a business owner takes grit and determination to succeed; but as a woman and minority, I’ve unfortunately experienced discrimination that makes it even harder. These certifications level the playing field and open up doors and opportunities that I may not have the chance at otherwise. Women have come so far, and I can’t wait until the day we are equals in all industries, including the trades. But until then, we will continue to prove that we are passionate, resilient and ambitious.”
By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.
To learn more about Aura Fabricators Inc., please visit aurafabricators.com.
