State Bankshares, the holding company for Bell Bank, has entered into an agreement to purchase the Wells Fargo bank building at 11 South Broadway in Pelican Rapids.
Bell Bank chairman Richard Solberg said he is excited about the potential to expand Bell’s services to customers from Pelican Rapids and the surrounding area. Bell opened a loan office at 15 North Broadway in Pelican Rapids in 2002, and the location has been a full-service bank since 2004.
Solberg said Bell Bank plans to extensively remodel the 15,000-square-foot Wells Fargo building (built in 1971), which also features drive-up service, and reopen it later this year. Bell Bank’s current branch remains open at 15 Broadway but the building will be sold once the remodeled building reopens. Pelican Rapids native Diane Hanson is vice president/branch manager of Bell’s Pelican Rapids location, and leads a team that will be expanding with the move.
“Pelican Rapids and lakes area residents enjoy living here – and often work in different communities,” added Solberg. “An advantage our customers have is that, in addition to Bell Bank in Pelican Rapids, they can do their banking in Fergus Falls, Detroit Lakes and Hawley, plus branches in the Fargo-Moorhead area.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.