For the second year in a row, Bell Bank has been honored as the No. 1 Best Workplace (large companies) in Minnesota, as listed by the Minneapolis StarTribune. Bell was the only bank listed among the state’s best large companies.
Bell also received a special Direction Award, recognizing the company’s vision and people-first focus. The awards were announced during a virtual celebration hosted by the Minneapolis StarTribune.
“Awards like these are especially meaningful because they’re based in large part on employee surveys and reflect how our team members feel about the Bell family and their workplace,” comments Michael Solberg, Bell Bank president and CEO. “It takes all 1,500-plus employees, at all of our locations, to earn this type of recognition. Our employees bring that positive energy to their interactions with our customers, and that’s what’s different about working and doing business at Bell.”
