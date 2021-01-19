Bell Bank has promoted three experienced bankers – Joe Watzke, Eric Halvorson and Todd Zabel – as the “next generation” of leaders in its central market region, headquartered in Fargo, Watzke SVP/agriculture banking director, Halvorson has been named SVP/commercial banking director and Zabel SVP/ community banking director. Each of these three leaders will have regional oversight of Bell’s banking strategies and relationships, working with Bell’s location presidents and teams in eastern North Dakota and the Minnesota lakes area.
Watzke, a native of Morris, graduated from Minnesota State University – Moorhead. He joined Bell in 2006 as a commercial and ag lender, then became president of Bell Bank’s Moorhead location in 2017. He and his wife live in Moorhead with their two children.
Originally from West Fargo, Halvorson graduated from Minnesota State University – Moorhead. He joined Bell Bank in 2002 as a commercial lender, with a specialty focus on financing for commercial real estate/multifamily housing. He resides in West Fargo with his wife and three daughters.
Zabel is originally from Harwood, North Dakota, and graduated from North Dakota State University and the Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wisconsin. He joined Bell in 2005 as a commercial lender and was named president of Bell Bank’s West Fargo locations in 2006. He and his wife live in Fargo and have two children.
