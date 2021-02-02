Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is celebrating Women’s History and Black History Month by highlighting both women and Black-owned businesses throughout February. Our first spotlight is Michaela Wulf, a new small business owner who launched Better Hands Massage Therapy at 119 East Lincoln Avenue, No. 2 in Downtown Fergus Falls last month. The new therapy parlor provides a variety of services that cultivates relaxation and offers long-term solutions to stress relief. Her hours of operation are Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday by appointment only.
Hailing from Minneapolis, Wulf relocated to Fergus Falls in 2016 to be near family and began her postsecondary education at M State. Her disciplined, dynamic, and detail-oriented skill set has set her on a path to entrepreneurship. Equally important is her passion to promote positive body energy and improve body illustration through relaxation techniques.
Wulf said, “What I love about the Fergus Falls community is the culture and thriving small business. I love the arts community and the amazing restaurants and breweries. When I am in Fergus Falls I do not feel homesick. It reminds me of home,” she continued, “I am hoping that Fergus Falls will grow to love me and my small business the way I love Fergus Falls.”
GFF business development coordinator NeTia Bauman said, “Our community’s entrepreneurial spirit has continued into the new year. We are grateful for the unwavering tenacity entrepreneurs like Ms. Wulf possess, and look forward to watching her grow and succeed in Fergus Falls.”
Stay in touch with Better Hands Massage Therapy on Facebook @betterhandsmassagetherapy and schedule an appointment by calling 218-671-3958.
