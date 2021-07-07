Minnesota REALTOR® Charlie Brue was recently awarded the highly acclaimed national Graduate REALTOR® Institute (GRI) designation. In completing the required curriculum, Charlie Brue, of CENTURY 21 Atwood in Fergus Falls, joins other top REALTORS® in the residential real estate industry from across the nation who hold this designation.
“It seemed that every course that I took with the GRI designation had some application to a transaction I was working on. The variety of courses have supplemented what I learn in each transaction and I am better equipped to be a well-rounded, experienced real estate agent” said, Charlie Brue.
Charlie Brue earned the GRI designation by attending a specific, intensive series of classroom instruction, covering a variety of subjects including professional standards, legal issues, sales and marketing, finance and risk reduction, technology and social media.
With this achievement, Charlie Brue has made the commitment to provide a high level of professional service by securing a strong educational foundation of knowledge and skills to better navigate the real estate market and serve prospective clients and customers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.