 Minnesota REALTOR® Charlie Brue was recently awarded the highly acclaimed national Graduate REALTOR®  Institute (GRI) designation. In completing the required curriculum, Charlie Brue, of CENTURY 21 Atwood in Fergus  Falls, joins other top REALTORS® in the residential real estate industry from across the nation who hold this  designation. 

 “It seemed that every course that I took with the GRI designation had some application to a transaction I was  working on. The variety of courses have supplemented what I learn in each transaction and I am better equipped  to be a well-rounded, experienced real estate agent” said, Charlie Brue. 

 Charlie Brue earned the GRI designation by attending a specific, intensive series of classroom instruction,  covering a variety of subjects including professional standards, legal issues, sales and marketing, finance and risk  reduction, technology and social media. 

 With this achievement, Charlie Brue has made the commitment to provide a high level of professional service by  securing a strong educational foundation of knowledge and skills to better navigate the real estate market and  serve prospective clients and customers. 

