Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is pleased to announce that Tremolo Designs, a full service residential design and construction management company serving the Otter Tail County area, launched September 1st. From the initial design phase through project completion, Tremolo Designs is dedicated to helping clients achieve their dream build.
Owner Ken Rausch, a Minnesota native who frequented the area as a child, gained engineering and construction management experience before deciding to locate his own business in the heart of Lakes Country. Because having a custom or renovated home in a small “piece of heaven” resonated with Rausch, he sought to assist others to turn their dream homes into a reality. Interestingly, the business name, Tremolo, is the cheerful call made by the Common Loon; a sound any Minnesota lake-goer would recognize.
“When I started planning the business, my goal was to provide an avenue that makes it easier for people to create an ideal space perfect for “their” family. The design/build process, no matter the size of the project, should be an enjoyable experience for the customer,” Rausch said.
Tremolo Designs offers services from design to project management for residential projects ranging from new construction, additions or renovations. They have established a custom process to ensure individual priorities are incorporated into the final design and will manage the project from start to finish, including permitting, contractor selection, and daily management. Rauschs’ mission is customer-driven; from drafting and bidding to navigating regulatory issues, Tremolo Designs is committed to advocating on behalf of the client. While the primary focus is residential, Tremolo will take on design for interior commercial projects, as well.
If interested in working with Tremolo Designs, visit www.tremolodesigns.com or find them on Facebook @TremoloInc.
