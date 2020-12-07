Calla Lily Designs, a full-service, interior-design firm, announced that they are celebrating 10 years in business in the Fergus Falls community this month. In light of the current pandemic restrictions, owner Jamie Wallace is coordinating a virtual celebration, a “10 Day Gratitude Giveaway.” This consists of 10 days of giveaways to honor and support other small businesses, Dec. 1-10 with a grand prize drawing Dec. 10.
Wallace grew up in the metro and relocated to Battle Lake as a high school junior when her parents purchased a local resort. To fill an elective for high school, she took an interior design class and fell in love with design. This altered her career goals and prompted her to pursue an interior design degree at NDSU. She was fortunate to complete an internship at Floor to Ceiling in Fergus Falls, which ultimately led to her choosing Fergus Falls and starting Calla Lily Designs in 2010.
Wallace said, "Fergus Falls has been home to my husband and I since we married in 2004. My husband is employed by a local manufacturer and the community as well as neighboring small businesses have supported our dream in Calla Lily Designs from Day 1. We have been humbled by the support and have gained great friendships along the journey. We look forward to many more years working alongside our friends and appreciate the support of organizations such as Greater Fergus Falls and our local chamber who are committed to growth and camaraderie among business within our community."
Calla Lily Designs has a by-appointment showroom featuring cabinetry, countertop and flooring options at 1215 N. Union Ave. To participate in their giveaways and to stay up to date, follow their Facebook page @CLDesigns10.
GFF CEO Annie Deckert said, “We congratulate Jamie and her team on a successful 10 years in our community! The services, innovation and positivity Calla Lily provides are key ingredients in what makes our business community strong. We are grateful for Jamie’s talents, and look forward to another successful decade!”
