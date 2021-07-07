Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is pleased to announce that Carleton Capital Investments LLC (CCI) has been awarded a Minnesota Rail Service Improvement (MRSI) program grant through the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) totalling $480,000. This grant will be used to construct a rail spur as part of a new freight loading facility on the Otter Tail Valley Railroad (OTVR) in Fergus Falls.
Owners Ben and David Carleton are headquartered in Bemidji and Mankato, respectively, but have provided demolition and recycling services for several projects in Fergus Falls, most recently the former dairy site demolition and cleanup. The company had been searching for an additional location to house a recycling facility and contractor lay down yard, and found the perfect location in Fergus Falls. Carleton purchased a 42-acre site with existing railroad infrastructure and planned to upgrade the existing short line railroad to operate a transloading facility.
Ben Carleton said, “We are thrilled to be expanding and building our business in Fergus Falls. The support we have received from the community and city leadership has been incredible,” he continued, “Thanks to all of our partners who helped get us here. We are grateful for the continued support.”
CCI and GFF partnered with the city of Fergus Falls to solicit letters of support from area manufacturer’s and other local businesses that could benefit from improved rail transportation access and responded to the rail improvement grant opportunity through MnDOT in March. CCI was one of seven projects funded out of 21 applicants. This competitive funding will increase local rail connections, giving numerous businesses the opportunity to compete and diversify.
GFF’s managing director NeTia Bauman said, “This project will enhance our businesses’ economic competitiveness by increasing access to underutilized rail in our region, further reducing highway congestion, maintenance, and road repair, and increase business sustainability, opportunities for growth, and create new jobs.”
The project has already created new jobs, including the general manager position held by Jake McCabe, a recent college graduate who relocated to Fergus Falls to spearhead the expansion. He said, “Our team is excited and grateful for the grant and are eager to start the project. We have been given a great opportunity to support the future growth for the greater Fergus Falls community.”
Stay in the know by visiting greaterfergusfalls.com/press or follow them on social media @GreaterFFMN. For more information on MRSI, please visit dot.state.mn.us.
