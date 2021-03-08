Moore Engineering Inc. recently hired Tajahn (Arthur) Cloud as an engineering technician II in its Fergus Falls office. He comes to Moore with five years of field engineering experience.
Cloud is originally from Bemidji, and currently resides in Erhard, with his wife and three children. Prior to his employment at Moore, he worked in the wind division for a heavy industrial construction company in the Fargo-Moorhead area.
