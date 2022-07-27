It is an employment crisis like no other in modern times. Area businesses are scrambling to maintain needed workers to keep their business open.
Brought on by the pandemic and the ensuing economic fallout, businesses cannot find employees to fill key positions, with some even resorting to closing temporarily.
Local fast food restaurants and discount stores are being hit the worst. Long lines and frustrated customers are becoming the norm.
At the Subway on College Way in Fergus Falls, manager Jose Reyes says the problem is multifaceted.
“I think it’s probably because of our hiring wage, honestly. Most employers are hiring at $14 or $15 an hour, and we’re still starting at $11.50. We do have quite a few people come and apply, they work for a couple of days and they just go poof, probably because of the starting wage, or just not into the fast paced environment,” said Reyes.
Reyes also said Subway did have a remodel in May so they were closed for about a week and a half. Then about two weeks later, three of their staff got COVID-19, so then they had to close for that. He said the only day they close now for staffing shortages is Sundays, because that is the only day he can get off because of how short they are.
The manager at Taco Bell on Frontier Drive, who declined to give his name, said they have definitely had to close up sometimes because of staff shortages. He also stated that recently they have not had serious issues hiring employees, but had in the past.
Manager Heidi Hagen of Papacito’s Burritos on Pebble Lake Road in Fergus Falls said their business has had major issues with staff.
“It’s really hard today, ever since COVID-19 hit it’s kind of all gone downhill,” said Hagen.
As far as attracting and retaining employees, Hagen stated that they have had trouble with both.
“It seems like the only people who are interested in working here are the young kids. I can’t remember the last time I had an adult work for me. Either they work for a couple days and then don’t come back or I hire them and then they don’t show up at all,” added Hagen.
Other business sectors statewide are also reporting issues in more critical occupations. The Department of Human Services state on their website that every region of the state is struggling to recruit and retain direct support professionals (DSPs). DSPs are workers who provide critical support to older adults, people with disabilities and people with mental health care needs. Although their services are essential to the health and well-being of many Minnesotans, numerous positions remain unfilled and shortages are predicted to get worse over the next 10 years.
The workforce crisis prevents access to services, can be a factor in abuse, neglect and injury incidents and contributes to people living in facilities. DHS states that in both 2020 and 2021, more than 50 Minnesotans reported they moved into nursing homes because they could not find a caregiver to provide in-home services.