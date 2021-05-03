For the 22nd time, Edward Jones is named one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine. Edward Jones took the No. 20 spot on the prestigious list.
Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, analyzed responses from over half a million employees at Great Place to Work-certified organizations across the U.S. The evaluation criteria included how trustworthy, caring and fair the company is in times of crises; employees’ physical, emotional and financial health; and the company’s broader community impact. Additionally, the evaluations included how employees’ experiences varied depending on their job role, gender, race/ethnicity, payroll status, and other characteristics to ensure that the company is creating a great workplace for all.
This year, 60% of each company’s score is based on confidential employee feedback. The remaining 40% is based on the programs each company said they created to support their people and communities in response to the pandemic. This methodology represents a change in response to the unique circumstances of 2020.
