The AmericInn by Wyndham Fergus Falls at 526 Western Avenue recently announced it has been awarded the annual “Best of AmericInn,” which recognizes the brand’s top performing hotels and their staffs.
In celebration of the achievement, Nick and Mary Klaers, the hotel’s owners, accepted the award from AmericInn and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts leadership.
“Receiving this honor again is a testament to the incredible work of our hotel teams in delivering top-notch hospitality day in and day out,” said Nick Klaers. “Winning the hearts and loyalty of guests is all about maintaining a quality hotel and cultivating a staff that’s passionate about the details; we’ve succeeded on both fronts, and we’ll continue striving to set the bar even higher for what it means to be a ‘Best of AmericInn.’ ”
To be eligible for the award, hotels must demonstrate strong quality scores, outstanding guest reviews and an unwavering commitment to the Wyndham Rewards loyalty program and its members.
The AmericInn by Wyndham is a 60-room hotel and offers complimentary hot breakfast, pool, kiddie pool, hot tub, fitness center and meeting room. Rooms feature refrigerators, microwaves, upgraded bedding and updated furnishings.
